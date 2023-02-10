Contests
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: Report

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not receive a single first-place vote for NFL MVP, according to Ari Meirov.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first-place votes to win the league’s highest individual award.

Two other quarterbacks did receive first-place votes, though.

The Bills’ Josh Allen and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts each received one vote.

Burrow and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the only MVP finalists who did get a single first-place vote.

