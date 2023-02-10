Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not receive a single first-place vote for NFL MVP, according to Ari Meirov.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first-place votes to win the league’s highest individual award.

Two other quarterbacks did receive first-place votes, though.

The Bills’ Josh Allen and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts each received one vote.

Burrow and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the only MVP finalists who did get a single first-place vote.

MVP voting:



- Patrick Mahomes: 48

- Jalen Hurts: 1

- Josh Allen: 1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

