Local organization sending supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local organization is working to send donations to Turkey after a deadly earthquake struck the nation and Syria just five days ago, killing over 22,000 people.

Ugur Inan, a member of the Cincinnati Turkish American Association, lived in Istanbul for more than 20 years before he moved to Cincinnati. While he was able to leave, his family and others were not as fortunate.

“Some people did, unfortunately, lose some loved ones and there are still some of them that are under the rubble,” Inan said. “One of our members we keep in touch with said they are hoping but this is the fifth day [and] the weather is so cold there. They are still under the rubble so they are hoping to get the bodies out.”

Ugur and the Cincinnati Turkish American Association have had donations flooding in all week - anything from diapers to baby food, clothing and hygiene products.

”For people responding it is a great feeling to at least see the little bit of good from this terrible disaster,” Ugur said.

The donations were shipped off Friday and headed to Istanbul, but Ugur says so much more help is needed.

“When we watch the news we keep crying and praying for them,” he said. “I mean it is a terrible feeling. I wish anyone to feel the earthquakes.”

The Cincinnati Turkish American Association is collecting monetary donations. For those interested in helping, they can visit this website.

