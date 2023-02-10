Man accused of shooting victim after online dispute, insulting baby

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone nearly 10 times following an online dispute in which the suspect allegedly insulted the victim’s baby.

Nicolas Turner is thought to be hiding somewhere in the Tri-State, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Turner, Sanders says, is wanted for attempted murder.

The suspect and the victim had a fight online, and Turner even called the victim’s baby “stupid,” Sanders says.

“[Turner] insulted the victim’s baby, calling him ‘stupid,’ and as silly as that sounds, that devolved into two men meeting to settle this dispute,” explains the Kenton County commonwealth attorney.

The men then met at 43rd and Boron Drive in Latonia in early February.

“And just when the victim told police he thought the dispute was settled, Mr. Turner reportedly produced a semi-automatic rifle and shot the victim a number of times,” Sanders says.

The victim was shot at least eight times, according to court documents.

Somehow, the victim was released from the hospital a few hours later.

Turner later posted a message on social media, which included a racial slur directed at the victim, about the shooting, according to Sanders.

“[He] posted what I would consider a message bragging about what he had done and how he shot the victim,” Sanders explained.

Sanders says Turner is considered armed and dangerous, so people should not approach him.

“Obviously, anybody that carries around a semi-automatic rifle and shoots another person upwards of 10 times is somebody everyone should be very cautious of,” Sanders stated.

Call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 or 911 or Crime Stoppers if you have seen or know where Turner is.

