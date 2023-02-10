Contests
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say

The Boone County Kentucky Schools Community Relations Coordinator Barbara Cain-Brady says the...
The Boone County Kentucky Schools Community Relations Coordinator Barbara Cain-Brady says the student "is still a student within the district."(MGN)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school.

At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.

Things were different during Thursday’s meeting.

“We have heard from our children that the student is no longer at Conner and has been placed at an alternate location for his education this school year,” said Conner High School parent Krista Wainscott.

The accused student Wainscott is talking about was enrolled at Conner Middle School when the allegations surfaced in 2021. The school resource officer (SRO) was informed of a notebook containing specific acts of violence, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The SRO interviewed the student. During the interview, Det. Anthony Theetge says the student admitted to writing the contents of the notebook but insisted he was not planning on carrying out the acts.

The student claimed he was “merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head,” Theetge said.

The SRO consulted with a court-designated worker who handles the formal filing of criminal charges against juveniles. The sheriff’s office did not say whether charges were filed.

The student returned to Conner High School in January, and parents voiced their concerns at the last school board meeting.

Wainscott says parents were concerned about the mental state of the student and wanted to know if that child was safe in the classroom.

“Were, you know, our kids going to be in harm’s way,” wondered Wainscott. “And in today’s age with school shootings and threats, I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare to fear that your child is going to be involved in something that can threaten their safety.”

Wainscott says parents who didn’t like the outcome of the last board of education meeting took to a private Facebook group to create a petition that has more than 500 signatures.

“We were signing it for an alternate placement for this student to not have him at Conner High School,” Wainscott says of the petition.

The Boone County Kentucky Schools Community Relations Coordinator Barbara Cain-Brady says the student “is still a student within the district.”

Wainscott says she feels relief right now but has concerns about the future.

“So next school year, is this same thing going to happen,” questions Wainscott. “Are they going to place the student back at Conner?”

Wainscott says parents are now focused on making sure there’s legislation in place and a correct understanding of the laws because parents felt they were misunderstood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

