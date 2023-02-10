Rothenberg Academy to remain closed ‘due to significant flooding’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rothenberg Preparatory Academy will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time “due to significant flooding,” according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

The school has been closed since Feb. 6, but kids did remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

CPS says the school’s HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced.

The district released a statement saying, “Cincinnati Public Schools is working with national, regional and local vendors to order, install, test and inspect all building repairs.”

The process to do the repairs means Rothenberg Preparatory Academy will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time,” according to CPS.

Rothenberg students and staff will temporarily have their classes at Rising Stars at Vine and South Avondale, CPS said.

