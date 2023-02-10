Sauce Gardner named Defensive Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati standout defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is the AP 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Gardner, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, received 46 of the 50 votes, according to Ari Meirov.

Defensive Rookie of the Year voting:



Sauce Gardner: 46

Aidan Hutchinson: 3

Tariq Woolen: 1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

First and foremost I (have to) thank God. Without him I wouldn’t be here. I want to thank the Jets for taking a chance on me and allowing me to be a part of their defense. I want to thank all of my coaches from little league to Detroit King High School to Cincinnati. Everywhere. Last by not least, I have to thank Detroit. It was hard growing up … the adversity is what it took to get me here. I appreciate it.

DROY @iamSauceGardner was worth the hype in year one 🔥



📺: #NFLHonors on NBC pic.twitter.com/J2CRXkEima — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

In his first NFL season, Gardner earned All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

The former Bearcat is the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

