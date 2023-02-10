Contests
Sauce Gardner named Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle...
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati standout defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is the AP 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Gardner, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, received 46 of the 50 votes, according to Ari Meirov.

In his first NFL season, Gardner earned All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

The former Bearcat is the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

