Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School

Princeton Community Middle School student brought a gun to school on Friday morning.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Princeton Community Middle School student is accused of bringing a gun to school Friday morning, Principal Dave Mackzum confirmed.

According to a letter the school sent out, a staff member saw the gun and followed the school’s safety protocol.

Once the gun was obtained, the student was then arrested, removed from the building and charged with having a weapon on school property, Mackzum said.

No one was hurt or “in harm’s way at any point,” Mackzum added.

The school encourages parents to talk to their children about Friday’s incident and to remind them that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property.

In addition, the principal encourages parents to properly lock and secure their weapons at home.

