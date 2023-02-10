Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

Latest News

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
The Covington Independent Public Schools board of education is considering closing Ninth...
Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Fritz peeks out from behind the glass at Hippo Cove.
Cincinnati zoo’s Fritz, Fiona predict Super Bowl winner