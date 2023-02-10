WATCH: Bengals win Bud Light Celly of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are taking home the award for celebration of the year.

At NFL Honors Thursday, the team won the Bud Light Celly of the Year.

The Bengals’ defensive celebration was in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.