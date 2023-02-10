Contests
WATCH: Bengals win Bud Light Celly of the Year

The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception...
The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are taking home the award for celebration of the year.

At NFL Honors Thursday, the team won the Bud Light Celly of the Year.

The Bengals’ defensive celebration was in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

