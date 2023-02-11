Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex

One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for them before.(WXIX)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed.

Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross.

Yojana Lucas Ramirez says she saw the stairs collapse in her apartment building on Glenway Avenue.

When the stairs collapsed, she says her mother was partially trapped underneath them.

“Me and my mom, we were going to go to the laundry after a normal Friday, and we were carrying the bags, and I was going up on the second floor, and she was coming down when all of a sudden I looked, and the stairs collapsed,” Ramirez says.

Her mom was sent to a nearby hospital after the collapse, Ramirez says.

The collapse left residents on the upper floors stuck until firefighters arrived to rescue them.

Residents will likely be unable to return to their apartments for a few days, says Cincinnati Fire Department Lt. Nick Lenhardt.

“The apartment manager is here on the scene, and they are going to work on trying to get a temporary stairwell built, but I imagine they are probably going to be out through the weekend,” explains Lt. Lenhardt.

Ramirez says the stairs have been an issue for them before.

“We had neighbors complain earlier in the day, saying that the stairs were wobbly and previously, one of the stairs had broken too,” Ramirez says.

FOX19 NOW did try to speak to the apartment management at the scene, but they declined an interview.

The Red Cross says the apartment management is providing hotel stay and food for those displaced until at least Tuesday. Red Cross is also providing them with essential kits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
Nicolas Turner is wanted for attempted murder, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney...
Man accused of shooting victim after online dispute, insulting baby

Latest News

Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
The Butler County Incident Management Team works to find a solution for the community in East...
Butler County Incident Management Team provides update on East Palestine train derailment
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth