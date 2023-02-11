45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed.

Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross.

Yojana Lucas Ramirez says she saw the stairs collapse in her apartment building on Glenway Avenue.

When the stairs collapsed, she says her mother was partially trapped underneath them.

“Me and my mom, we were going to go to the laundry after a normal Friday, and we were carrying the bags, and I was going up on the second floor, and she was coming down when all of a sudden I looked, and the stairs collapsed,” Ramirez says.

Her mom was sent to a nearby hospital after the collapse, Ramirez says.

The collapse left residents on the upper floors stuck until firefighters arrived to rescue them.

Residents will likely be unable to return to their apartments for a few days, says Cincinnati Fire Department Lt. Nick Lenhardt.

“The apartment manager is here on the scene, and they are going to work on trying to get a temporary stairwell built, but I imagine they are probably going to be out through the weekend,” explains Lt. Lenhardt.

Ramirez says the stairs have been an issue for them before.

“We had neighbors complain earlier in the day, saying that the stairs were wobbly and previously, one of the stairs had broken too,” Ramirez says.

FOX19 NOW did try to speak to the apartment management at the scene, but they declined an interview.

The Red Cross says the apartment management is providing hotel stay and food for those displaced until at least Tuesday. Red Cross is also providing them with essential kits.

