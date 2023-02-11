Cincinnati-based nonprofit to travel to United Nations to present award-winning innovation in disability field

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is one of 71 organizations from around the world that was awarded and will present their innovation in the disability field at the United Nations office in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 22 for the Zero Project Conference.

Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD) is a Zero Project Awardee in the field of Independent Living & Political Participation for their work in developing Smart Living- a software/assessment system and staffing model wherein people with intellectual disabilities can live safely and affordably within in any community.

Zero Project is a research-driven nonprofit organization based in Austria that works to illuminate barriers to independent living for adults with disabilities.

Every year the organization recognizes innovative solutions to help people with disabilities.

The organization works with over 6,000 experts, with and without disabilities, in over 100 countries.

Their research is based on a four-year cycle and consists of the following categories:

Independent living and political participation (2015, 2019, 2023)

Accessibility (2018, 2022)

Employment (2017, 2021)

Education (2016, 2020)

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) have been covered yearly since 2020.

Out of the 320 nominations (from 64 countries) this year, 156 made it to the shortlist, including LADD.

The shortlist consists of a multi-step peer review process with the main criteria of evaluation, innovation, impact, and scalability.

Viewers can watch it live on their Youtube channel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.