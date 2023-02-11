Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cincinnati-based nonprofit to travel to United Nations to present award-winning innovation in disability field

Cincinnati-based nonprofit Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled will be...
Cincinnati-based nonprofit Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled will be presenting their Smart Living software to the UN on Feb. 22(Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is one of 71 organizations from around the world that was awarded and will present their innovation in the disability field at the United Nations office in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 22 for the Zero Project Conference.

Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD) is a Zero Project Awardee in the field of Independent Living & Political Participation for their work in developing Smart Living- a software/assessment system and staffing model wherein people with intellectual disabilities can live safely and affordably within in any community.

Zero Project is a research-driven nonprofit organization based in Austria that works to illuminate barriers to independent living for adults with disabilities.

Every year the organization recognizes innovative solutions to help people with disabilities.

The organization works with over 6,000 experts, with and without disabilities, in over 100 countries.

Their research is based on a four-year cycle and consists of the following categories:

  • Independent living and political participation (2015, 2019, 2023)
  • Accessibility (2018, 2022)
  • Employment (2017, 2021)
  • Education (2016, 2020)

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) have been covered yearly since 2020.

Out of the 320 nominations (from 64 countries) this year, 156 made it to the shortlist, including LADD.

The shortlist consists of a multi-step peer review process with the main criteria of evaluation, innovation, impact, and scalability.

Viewers can watch it live on their Youtube channel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Four people were indicted Wednesday after they were allegedly involved in a pandemic...
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
A police pursuit ends with a vehicle into a pole and a substation on fire in Westwood on Feb....
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis says Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested in connection with the...
Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old
Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested on Monday for second-degree manslaughter.
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

Latest News

Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton...
Large search to be conducted for missing Dayton woman
Ask Ashlee gives thoughtful ideas for Valentine's Day
Ask Ashlee gives thoughtful ideas for Valentine's Day
Murder mystery show hosts "Cheesecake and Murder: A Golden Girl Murder Mystery"
Murder mystery show hosts "Cheesecake and Murder: A Golden Girl Murder Mystery"
Great Parks of Hamilton County: Summer camp registration open
Great Parks of Hamilton County: Summer camp registration open