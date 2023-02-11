Cold, Crisp, Frosty Mornings, Sunny Cool Afternoons

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mornings this weekend, and Monday, will be crisp and cold with widespread frost. Morning low temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than normal for mid February with plenty of sunshine, allowing highs on Saturday to reach the mid 40s and the low 50s Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Much of the day will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and high temps in the mid 50s. Valentine’s Day evening a few rain showers will roll into the tri-state. Rain showers will linger into early Wednesday morning, but dry and very warm air moves into the Ohio Valley Wednesday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Wednesday will have highs in the mid 60s with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.

Speaking of winds and warm weather, Thursday of next week will also have highs in the 60s with a fairly good chance of strong thunderstorms. We will monitor this system and bring you updates each day as the systems get closer.

The long range forecast for the tri-state will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

