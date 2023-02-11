Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Community rallies behind Asian-owned business after shooting

Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity.
Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is coming together to show support for the owners of Tokyo Foods after a man was arrested for shooting into the Asian-owned business multiple times.

Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity.

The support comes several weeks after the Jan. 22 shooting which police think was a targeted attack.

“It does drain a lot of people in our community; hearing that and experiencing that,” says Koji Sado, who organized Friday’s event. “The best we can do is create an opportunity and turn it into something positive.”

Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to court documents.

After the first few rounds, witnesses in the parking lot say they saw Beckjord walk around the building and begin shooting again, the documents read.

An affidavit said that nine people were hiding in a locked bathroom at a nearby restaurant during the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, the complaint says officers found Beckjord in the parking lot with a pistol in his hand.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly made several comments that “did not seem to make sense,” police said.

According to officers, the suspect said he was at the business because he was the “President of Tokyo” and that “Tokyo Foods” was “not in compliance.”

“It just hurt thinking anyone could do that, based on different color, or creed,” said Adam Kanoza, event supporter. “Just didn’t feel like the community I grew up in.”

Those at Friday’s event said the night was to send a message to the Tokyo Foods owners and all other minority business owners that the entire community is behind them, helping them to overcome this, and all other adversity they may face.

Sado did also launch a GoFundMe for the owners that has raised more than $42,000. The paper cranes and donations will all go to the Tokyo Foods owners’ emotional healing and repair physical damage to the store.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
Nicolas Turner is wanted for attempted murder, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney...
Man accused of shooting victim after online dispute, insulting baby

Latest News

Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Former Butler County auditor wants new trial
FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story of how two classmates managed to pull off...
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth