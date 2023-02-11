Community rallies behind Asian-owned business after shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is coming together to show support for the owners of Tokyo Foods after a man was arrested for shooting into the Asian-owned business multiple times.

Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity.

The support comes several weeks after the Jan. 22 shooting which police think was a targeted attack.

“It does drain a lot of people in our community; hearing that and experiencing that,” says Koji Sado, who organized Friday’s event. “The best we can do is create an opportunity and turn it into something positive.”

Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to court documents.

After the first few rounds, witnesses in the parking lot say they saw Beckjord walk around the building and begin shooting again, the documents read.

An affidavit said that nine people were hiding in a locked bathroom at a nearby restaurant during the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, the complaint says officers found Beckjord in the parking lot with a pistol in his hand.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly made several comments that “did not seem to make sense,” police said.

According to officers, the suspect said he was at the business because he was the “President of Tokyo” and that “Tokyo Foods” was “not in compliance.”

“It just hurt thinking anyone could do that, based on different color, or creed,” said Adam Kanoza, event supporter. “Just didn’t feel like the community I grew up in.”

Those at Friday’s event said the night was to send a message to the Tokyo Foods owners and all other minority business owners that the entire community is behind them, helping them to overcome this, and all other adversity they may face.

Sado did also launch a GoFundMe for the owners that has raised more than $42,000. The paper cranes and donations will all go to the Tokyo Foods owners’ emotional healing and repair physical damage to the store.

