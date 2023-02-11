Large search to be conducted for missing Dayton woman

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are conducting a large search Saturday for a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since December, according to Major Brian Johns with the Investigations Division of the Dayton Police Department.

Members of the Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are using drones, ATVs, and canines to search for Cierra Chapman in an undisclosed location in Dayton.

Chapman was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Autumn Woods Drive in Trotwood, Ohio, in the early morning of Dec. 27, 2022, Major John said at a press conference Wednesday.

Dayton police say Chapman’s disappearance is considered “suspicious” after her silver 2014 Cadillac SRX was found on Jan. 6, 2023, in Middletown, just 21 miles south of where she was last seen.

Chapman was nowhere to be found when her vehicle was recovered. Her purse and other personal belongings were, however, inside the Cadillac, police said.

“She didn’t go missing by accident. This is a very well-planned out, well-orchestrated incident, and people know. We know they know, and they know they know. We need help from them,” Major Johns said Wednesday.

Chapman is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to her recovery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868.

