Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills...
NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that an ancient lake existed on Mars.

The rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.

At the foot of the 18,000-foot mountain is a region that contains salty mineral deposits.

It’s a place researchers say they never expected to find evidence of an ancient lake, thinking the area would only show evidence of mere trickles of water.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that...
NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that an ancient lake existed on Mars.(NASA via CNN Newsource)

The rocks were too hard for the rover to extract samples, but as its trek continues, researchers hope the rover will eventually find some softer spots from which to collect samples.

The Curiosity rover has been climbing the base of Mount Sharp since 2014.

Researchers believe the region holds clues about how and why Mars morphed from a watery planet into the frozen place it is today and if it means any microbial life forms ever existed on the planet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Four people were indicted Wednesday after they were allegedly involved in a pandemic...
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
A police pursuit ends with a vehicle into a pole and a substation on fire in Westwood on Feb....
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested on Monday for second-degree manslaughter.
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl
Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton...
Large search to be conducted for missing Dayton woman
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program