BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making.

At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story of how two classmates managed to pull off a pair of miracle heaves.

NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

