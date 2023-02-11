NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

Contests
FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story of how two classmates managed to pull off a pair of miracle heaves.(Source: Craig Loper (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making.

At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story of how two classmates managed to pull off a pair of miracle heaves.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

