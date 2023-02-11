Contests
Sparks fly at Loveland’s 2nd annual Hearts Afire Weekend

The City of Loveland's Heart Afire Weekend is a three-day Valentine's celebration for all ages.
The City of Loveland's Heart Afire Weekend is a three-day Valentine's celebration for all ages.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOVELAND (WXIX) - Businesses from downtown Loveland are hosting a second annual city-wide festival celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend.

Hearts Afire Weekend is a three-day celebration in “the Sweetheart of Ohio,” and the event features live ice carving, fire elements, a “Galentine Night” of shopping and dining, and many other unique love-themed activities.

“The city has a large Independence Day Celebration each year,” said Ben Capodagli, owner of Cappy’s Wine and Spirits. “This is our July 4th of the winter.”

This year’s festival also features its first Valentine’s pageant Saturday afternoon for children ages 1-4.

“The pageant is part of the fun of Hearts Afire Weekend,” said city volunteer and pageant coordinator, Christina Jeranek. “Loveland is like a Hallmark movie during Valentine’s Day. What’s cuter than a kid dressed up like Cupid?”

In addition to providing fun, the pageant also supports a local cause. All funds raised by the baby/toddler pageant will go to help replace the Loveland Stage Company’s HVAC system, which according to the city’s officials, will cost an estimated $100k to repair.

Through a partnership with the Women’s Health Foundation, Cappy’s Wine and Spirits will host a charity date auction where women and men with the highest bids will participate in a group date. Last year, Cappy’s date auction raised more than $6000, according to Lovin’ Life in Loveland’s website.

The festival continues Sunday and will include the Chasing Cupid 5K and an afternoon brunch provided by Tano Bistro & Catering.

For Hearts of Fire Weekend’s event schedule and activity map, visit the City of Loveland’s website.

