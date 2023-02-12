Contests
Hamilton fire engulfs home; 1 occupant dies

Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not enter to rescue the victim, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department.(KWCH)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMILTON (WXIX) - Butler County Police reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found the home completely ablaze with one person inside.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene, but firefighters could not get to the victim, said Sheriff Jones.

The victim’s body was recovered inside the home, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office.

An investigation is taking place and further details will be released upon notification of the victim’s family.

