Hamilton fire engulfs home; 1 occupant dies

HAMILTON (WXIX) - Butler County Police reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found the home completely ablaze with one person inside.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene, but firefighters could not get to the victim, said Sheriff Jones.

The victim’s body was recovered inside the home, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office.

An investigation is taking place and further details will be released upon notification of the victim’s family.

