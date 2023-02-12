One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot and is injured after a shooting happened near the University of Cincinnati’s main campus early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say the shooting occurred on Calhoun Street near Chase bank around 3 a.m.
The victim fled the scene and drove himself to UC Medical Center, police said.
Officers say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.
The shooting is still under investigation.
