Red Dog Pet’s second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale’ supports Proud Pups Rescue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At MadTree Brewing in Oakley on Saturday, Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa hosted their second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale.’

Several sponsors for the event donated various baked goods - made exclusively for dogs - for sale. One hundred percent of the sales from the baked goods went directly towards Proud Pups Rescue, a non-profit pet rescue based out of Florence, Indiana.

Michelle Marcis, Vice President of Proud Pups Rescue, said that during the event, Proud Pups, “[had] several adoptable dogs, actually ten here, so some have special needs and some have just been with the rescue for a little while. We have t-shirts available for sale, we have those on our website too and we brought some really cool stickers just advocating for special needs dogs.”

“It’s really great for the public to see that our special needs dogs live life very similarly to any other dog,” said Marcis. “They deserve a chance - they adapt amazingly to just about any obstacle that you put in front of them.”

In addition to the baked dog treats, there were vendors from several small businesses geared toward dog treats, dog bandanas, and toys. Red Dog also provided a photo booth that was Valentine themed for owners and their dogs.

“[Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa] really want[s] to bring attention to all of the good that all of the rescues in our area do we have a lot of really amazing rescues and shelters that we work with and we love the work they do and we love getting the word out,” Katelyn Seibel, Operations Training Specialist for Red Dog emphasized on what makes an event like this so important.

To learn more about Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa, click here.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering or donating to Proud Pups Resort, click here.

