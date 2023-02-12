Sunny and warm Sunday ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mid-to-high level clouds roll into the tri-state from the southeast towards the northwest overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. These clouds will linger early into Sunday morning (and may create a colorful sunrise if they’re thin enough). Overnight lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunday will have the aforementioned mid-to-high level clouds move out early, making way for plentiful sunshine on what will be a pleasant day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s despite a light northerly wind.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s with clouds moving into the region. Monday will still have sunshine, however high thin clouds will move in, causing the sunshine to be filtered. Afternoon highs will still make it to the lower 50s. Monday is the last “quiet” day of the week.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and much of the day will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and high temps in the mid 50s. The afternoon and evening will bring a few rain showers into the tri-state. Rain showers will end before dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm day as a strong warm front passes through the tri-state. This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for part of the tri-state! Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The surge of warm air continues on Thursday, but will be met with rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, and some of those storms could be strong. We will monitor this system and bring you updates each day as the systems get closer. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be another windy day.

The rain and storms will be part of a low pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air take over. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs steady in the mid 30s. Once again, Friday will be windy, though wind chills will be a factor if you’ll be outside.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air quickly returns next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long range forecast for the tri-state will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

