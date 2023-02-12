Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident

Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December.

His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen, I never thought he’d just be laying there and have a car on top of him,” said Evans.

Evans also said he was worried about him getting hit in a train accident, and never imagined he would have “a drunk driver drive on top of him” while he was minding his business.

“It was crazy, my initial reaction was, ‘Drop everything and fly out to California,” Evans said.

Evans describes Dakota as being a free spirit who had set out on a journey.

“He’s walked, he’s hitchhiked, he’s hopped trains - whatever he can do to get around the country - when I say ‘free spirit,’ I mean ‘free spirit,’ Evans said. “No fear, just traveling by whatever means possible to get to where he needed to go.”

Evans recalls that after the accident, Dakota woke up three weeks later in the ICU with tubes coming out of his chest, and he was unable to move. He says his son suffered from a broken spine, a severed spinal cord, collapsed lungs and broken ribs, and his injuries left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“We all just hoped and prayed that he’d even live,” said Evans.

Dakota is now breathing on his own and Evans says he no longer needs a ventilator and has made vast improvements. The medical staff caring for him now call him “The Miracle ICU Man.”

Evans said Dakota’s neurosurgeon told him after the spinal surgery that he’d never seen anyone survive the trauma and damage that he experienced.

“To see him make these improvements, it helps tremendously,” Evans said.

Evans also says he’s been working to get the doctors onboard to get his son stable enough to come back to Cincinnati and says he plans on renting a van for the cross-country trek to California to bring him to Encompass Health Rehabilitation Center in Norwood as soon as possible.

A Go Fund Me account was created to cover his medical expenses and rehab. So far, more than $20, 000 has already been raised toward the $50,000 goal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.