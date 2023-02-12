Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Warm week ahead with winds, storms and cold air on the way

Rain chances arrive starting Valentine’s Day evening
Monday is quiet, but windy conditions arrive Wednesday with storms arriving Thursday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have mid-to-high level clouds move in, but overnight lows will only fall in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s with mid-to-high level clouds. Monday will still have filtered sunshine, but expect the clouds to move out later in the day. Afternoon highs will still make it to the low-to-mid 50s. Monday is the last “quiet” day of the week.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and though much of the day will be quiet, chances of rain return in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the mid 50s. Rain showers will end before dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm day as a strong warm front passes through the tri-state. This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for part of the tri-state! Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The surge of warm air continues on Thursday, but will be met with rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, and some of those storms could be strong. We will monitor this system and bring you updates each day as the systems get closer. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be another windy day.

The rain and storms will be part of a low pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air take over. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs steady in the mid 30s. Once again, Friday will be windy, though wind chills will be a factor if you’ll be outside.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air quickly returns next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long range forecast for the tri-state will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Four people were indicted Wednesday after they were allegedly involved in a pandemic...
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

Latest News

Warm start to the work week.
Warm week ahead in the tri-state
logo
Sunny and warm Sunday
Sunny and warm Sunday
Sunny and warm Sunday
Tracking a warm end to the weekend with very warm and windy conditions on the way next week!
Sunny and warm Sunday ahead