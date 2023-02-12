Warm week ahead with winds, storms and cold air on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have mid-to-high level clouds move in, but overnight lows will only fall in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s with mid-to-high level clouds. Monday will still have filtered sunshine, but expect the clouds to move out later in the day. Afternoon highs will still make it to the low-to-mid 50s. Monday is the last “quiet” day of the week.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and though much of the day will be quiet, chances of rain return in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the mid 50s. Rain showers will end before dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm day as a strong warm front passes through the tri-state. This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for part of the tri-state! Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The surge of warm air continues on Thursday, but will be met with rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, and some of those storms could be strong. We will monitor this system and bring you updates each day as the systems get closer. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be another windy day.

The rain and storms will be part of a low pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air take over. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs steady in the mid 30s. Once again, Friday will be windy, though wind chills will be a factor if you’ll be outside.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air quickly returns next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long range forecast for the tri-state will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

