3 indicted with crimes involving two murders in Cincinnati, feds say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are charged with crimes related to two murders in Cincinnati during the summer of 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Antwan Coach, Jr., 20, of Cincinnati, and Markel Hardy, 21, of Cincinnati, allegedly robbed and murdered Kamar Williams on July 5, 2021, in North College Hill, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

Parker said, according to the eight-count superseding indictment, Coach and Hardy robbed Williams of marijuana and a firearm and shot him to death.

It is alleged the third defendant, Jamal Binford, 33, of Dallas and Cincinnati, unlawfully assisted Hardy after the July murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Parker says Coach, Hardy, and Binford allegedly conspired to murder a second victim in connection with 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

All three men are charged with the Aug. 1, 2021, murder of Deonte Nuckols in St. Bernard, the release said.

Binford was arrested Monday morning at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport and appeared in federal court.

The case pending against Binford, Coach, and Hardy was unsealed Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted as charged, each of the defendants faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years and up to life in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.