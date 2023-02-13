Bodycam released, additional charges filed against suspect in Evendale officer-involved shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Additional charges were filed Monday against a man who allegedly was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Evendale in early February, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

A grand jury indicted Carlos Ramirez, 21, on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply, one count of inducing panic, and five counts of aggravated menacing, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 11:45 p.m., Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 10800 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot coming from the south of that location.

Chief Tim Holloway with the Evendale Police Department says the officers ended the traffic stop to begin investigating the gunshot incident.

Holloway says that around 11:50 p.m. Sgt. Marc Terhar pulled into the Speedway in the 10000 block of Reading Road, where he saw a man, later identified as Ramirez, standing outside his vehicle with a long gun.

The bodycam video released Monday shows Sgt. Terhar told Ramirez to drop his gun. Ramirez did not comply, according to Holloway.

Ramirez raised the gun at the officer, causing the officer to believe that Ramirez was going to shoot him, Powers stated.

So, the officer fired his gun but was unsuccessful at stopping him. Ramirez then fled in his car, causing a police pursuit, Chief Holloway said.

While in pursuit, Ramirez fired one shot in the officer’s direction, Powers stated.

Chief Holloway says that an officer from another police agency was driving north on Reading Road when they saw Ramirez driving south on the same road with a shotgun pointed out the driver’s window.

Holloway says officers from several agencies attempted to stop Ramirez, but Ramirez failed to comply. The chase eventually ended when Ramirez allegedly collided with a Metro bus at Central Parkway and Race Street.

Holloway says that when the crash occurred, the gun fell out of the driver’s window, landing on the street near his car.

Ramirez initially began to cooperate with police when told to get out of the vehicle, but he then allegedly moved toward the gun on the ground and attempted to reach it, the chief said.

Holloway states that police then fired multiple rounds with a less-than-lethal pepper ball gun, hitting Ramirez several times.

Ramirez was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and eventually taken into custody, Holloway said.

He could face up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all counts, Powers said.

The chief says that the police department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation and Sgt. Terhar was immediately placed on paid administrative leave following the officer-involved shooting.

“Upon the conclusion of an internal review that found the use of force to be within policy, Sgt. Marc Terhar was authorized to return to full-duty effective Feb. 11,” Holloway said.

Powers says that prior to the shooting, Ramirez threatened five people with the shotgun. Seven hours before that, he was released from the Warren County jail after he was arrested for OVI, Powers added. Holloway says it was reported that Ramirez fired shots while driving on Interstate-75 near Monroe. According to Holloway, Ramirez was found to be in possession of a gun during his arrest.

Chief Holloway released a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“I want to commend Sgt. Terhar, when faced with a suspect brandishing a deadly weapon, he acted quickly, courageously, and decisively to address the threat. A review of the video seems to show that just as the suspect was pulling away from the gas pump, he discharges his shotgun out the driver’s window toward Sgt. Terhar. Fortunately, no one was injured by any of the multiple rounds fired that evening by the suspect. I want to share my sincere appreciation to all of the agencies who assisted with the apprehension of the suspect and assisting us at the scene of the original incident. The video of the apprehension shows that the officers at the scene performed admirably and showed great restraint considering Ramirez’s actions.”

