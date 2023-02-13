Contests
Bracken County baseball player makes team history after he’s paralyzed for a month

By Joe Danneman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One Bracken County high school baseball player made history with his team after he was paralyzed for weeks.

Clayton Thompson says he had plans to watch the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 Super Bowl but instead had a fever of 105 degrees.

The flu triggered the Guillain-Barre syndrome, which doctors thought would end his season.

Guillain-Bare Syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Clayton laid motionless in a hospital. His mother, Sarah, had to help him brush his teeth.

Watch the story above to see how he was able to beat his condition.

