Bracken County Sheriff issues Golden Alert for 74-year-old man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bracken County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert for a man who was reported missing early Monday morning, according to Sheriff Robert Boody.

Boody says Hershell Holland, 74, was reported missing around 7:30 a.m., but was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Asbury Road in Brooksville, KY.

He is five feet and eight inches tall with short brown and gray hair. Boody adds that Holland was last seen wearing a light blue Levi’s shirt, black boots, blue jeans, and an international harvester hat.

It is unclear where Holland was headed to, Boody said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracken County Dispatch Center at 606-735-3233 or local law authorities.

