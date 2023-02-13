Contests
Burn barrel fire accidentally spreads to a detached garage in Bond Hill

Police estimate $10,000 in damages from the structure fire.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department dispatched 27 firefighters to the scene of a structure fire in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage located in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.

Upon investigation, police say that a neighbor was burning in a burn barrel when the fire spread outside of the barrel and across the lawn where it caught the garage’s siding on fire.

Fire crews were able to enter the garage and extinguish fires inside and outside of the garage, Chief Bosse said.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, according to the district report.

Police confirmed that no one was injured or displaced.

