Butler County elected official who quit amid corruption charges pleads out

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official who stepped down last week amid public corruption-related charges pleaded guilty Monday.

Former Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and the other five charges - including all three felonies - were dropped Monday in a plea deal with prosecutors.

He will be sentenced on March 20.

#BREAKING: Former Madison Twp Trustee Alan Daniel, who stepped down last week, pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor public corruption-related charges.

He was indicted on 7 charges.

The judge said he wants a pre-sentencing investigation.

Exactly one week ago, Daniel announced he was retiring from office and immediately vacating his position, according to a letter he provided to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

The letter surfaced shortly after Daniel and his lawyer went to court to plead out or receive a trial date. The case was abruptly postponed at their request.

Neither the state nor the defense would say last week if a plea deal was imminent.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, however, did confirm Daniel’s letter was required to be provided to his office that day.

“I expect there to be further proceedings a week from today on a final resolution of this case,” Gmoser told FOX19 NOW.

Daniel was indicted last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance but admitted to at least one of the allegations he is charged with almost as soon as the Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in the summer of 2021.

Daniel, who was a Madison Township for nearly three decades, has remained free on his own recognizance since he was arraigned.

If he was found guilty on all counts and sentenced concurrently, he would have faced a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Daniel has been under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Ethics Commission since the summer of 2021 as both a township trustee and member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

Daniel admitted to at least one charge in his September 2022 indictment concerning an illegal vote that allowed a Dollar General store to emerge on land that he held the mortgage to at the time, court records show.

Daniel’s son, Todd Daniel, also was the property’s owner, and at one point previously, the property was owned by both men, according to county property records.

“I really shouldn’t vote. I don’t vote on things that get me into trouble... and dumb, dumb me, voted,” Daniel told Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daniel Turner in a June 10, 2021 phone call, according to a court document called “State’s Answer to Request for Discovery.”

Court records show Daniel also “self-reported” himself to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

His attorney filed a motion last year asking two of the charges be dismissed on a claim the statute of limitation has passed.

Prosecutors countered in their own court filings that elected officials in Ohio can be charged at any time during their tenure and up to two years after they leave office.

Before Daniel was criminally charged, he abruptly quit the BZA in October because residents who were upset about the Dollar General store development filed a federal lawsuit.

They insisted Butler County Commissioners hold a hearing to consider asking for his resignation in light of allegations against him.

Nearly a full year later, the Ohio Ethics Commission made the referral for criminal charges against Daniel to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gmoser immediately took it to a grand jury in September and personally presented it, along with Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker, who handles corruption and scam cases.

All of the charges occurred from December 2016 through February 2021, according to Daniel’s indictment.

All except one of the misdemeanors relate to Daniel taking action and/or voting as a township trustee for matters that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family, including raises for his son and signing his timesheet, court records show.

The fourth misdemeanor count is due to Daniel casting what two federal courts have since described as an “illegal” and “corrupt” vote on his son’s land, on Feb. 16, 2021 as a member of the county’s BZA board.

Daniel’s vote was needed for a quorum to grant several variances for the Dollar General to rise on the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads.

Daniel was the second elected official in Butler County indicted on public corruption charges last year.

The county auditor, Roger Reynolds, 53, left office in late December just before he began serving his fifth term after he was convicted of a felony charge of unlawful interest in a public contract.

Reynolds, the county auditor since 2008, was accused by the state of using his public office for personal gain for himself and his family.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours on Dec. 21 before returning the guilty verdict and acquitting him on the remaining four charges, including bribery.

Prosecutors are now calling for jail time for Reynolds when he is sentenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Reynolds faces six to 18 months of incarceration and/or probation.

He also could be ordered to pay up to a $5,000 fine.

Daniel was elected a Madison Township trustee in 1995 and won his seat every four years since, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

He was appointed to the county’s BZA and served for decades.

