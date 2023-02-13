Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame expected to open in July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Black Music Walk of Fame is just five months away from opening in Cincinnati and will honor legendary acts like Bootsie Collins, the Isley Brothers and Otis Williams.

The one-of-a-kind family tourism attraction utilizes interactive technology which will allow visitors to sing along to some of their favorite songs from the city’s legendary performers.

“We have augmented technology with Bootsy and Penny Ford,” Commissioner Alicia Reece said. “It brings you into the technology. We [also] have haptic panels with vibrations so you can feel the music.”

The project honors the legacy and the history of Black musical creators who are from the Queen City.

“The rocks and that represent the artist,” Reece explained. “Many of these artists were diamonds in the rough and they just started with a dream and they had a tough time but they were able to break out.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place on July 22, the walk of fame will honor its latest Black Music Walk of Fame member Louise Shropshire who played an important role in Black history.

“[Louise Shropshire was the] original writer of what went on to become “We Shall Overcome,” which is the Civil Rights Movement song that has inspired people from all over the world,” the commissioner said. “For someone to know that she was right here writing the beginning of we shall overcome I think is critical.”

Reece says that while this project looks to shed light on former musical legends, she hopes the walk of fame can inspire a new generation of musicians in the Queen City.

The Black Music Hall of Fame will be located near the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

