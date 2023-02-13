Cincy Shirts outgrows, closes OTR location with plans to expand

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincy Shirts team announced Monday that they have “outgrown” their Over-the-Rhine store and will be closing.

The “premiere vintage” sports apparel store, well-known for its humorous Bengals and Reds designs, has been located at 1301 Main St. for the past nine years.

While the very first Cincy Shirts storefront is closing, this is not goodbye for the local business.

According to the store’s recent Facebook post, they will be “expanding to new locations” and will still have their Hyde Park and Fort Mitchell shops open and available to make custom prints.

“We are so grateful for your support and for helping us grow into the fan-focused custom apparel brand we are today [...] Thank you for your loyalty and for being a part of our journey. Stay tuned for updates on our next chapter!”

Throughout the years, the Cincinnati-themed t-shirt store has helped fundraise for several organizations through retail sales, including the Goshen tornado relief fund and raising money for Damar Hamlin’s charity.

The Cincinnati business has not yet announced where it will be moving to or when.

