Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez behind the wheel.(Wilton Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Police in Connecticut said a father was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit – all while his young son was in the back seat.

According to Wilton police, dispatchers received multiple calls for an erratic driver Wednesday afternoon near Wilton High School.

While searching for the vehicle, officers located the car and saw the driver run a red light, police said.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez behind the wheel. His 7-year-old son was in the back seat.

Police said Castillo-Lopez was arrested after he failed a sobriety test, showing a BAC of 0.2364 and 0.2158. The legal limit is .08.

Castillo-Lopez was taken to the Wilton Police Department Headquarters for processing and given a $250 bond. He is due in court Feb. 23.

It’s unclear what happened to the child following his dad’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Cincinnati police arrested Lucion Vaughn Jr., 21, in connection with a fatal English Woods...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal English Woods shooting
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
A driver in a U-Haul truck struck multiple pedestrians in three locations in Brooklyn on Monday.
U-Haul driver hit, injured pedestrian in Brooklyn
Monte Wisecup, 35, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Brown County Jail after the victim...
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges after Brown County inmate dies
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects