Family fighting for justice as suspect in quadruple murder waits for new trial

Son of West Chester quadruple homicide victim speaks out
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester man has been fighting for justice since 2019 when four of his family members were shot and killed.

Gurpreet Singh was arrested in connection with the deaths of his wife, mother and father-in-law, and her aunt.

Jasdeep Singh’s mother, Amarjit Kaur, was one of the victims along with Hakikat Singh Panag, Shalinder Kaur, and Pramajit Kaur.

“In these types of situations, you are suffering every minute,” Jasdeep said.

Jasdeep says he believes Gurpreet murdered his mother.

“Watching the killer in front of your eyes, it’s really hard. This is really a clear-cut case and yet it’s taking so much time. We don’t know why,” Jasdeep said.

Gurpreet’s death penalty trial ended in a hung jury last year.

Jasdeep says the years-long wait has taken a toll on his family.

Hakikat Singh Panag’s older brother Harbans died unexpectedly last December.

While we don’t know the cause of Harbans’ death, Jasdeep says he was devastated when the first trial ended in a hung jury.

“We don’t want to lose any other family members in this process,” Jasdeep.

In the wake of multiple tragedies, Jasdeep says family around the world have been leaning on each other.

Some loved ones recently traveled to Fatehgarh Sahib - a Sikhism sacred pilgrimage site in the Indian state of Punjab where they prayed for justice.

It’s a gesture Jasdeep says is helping him through what he says feels like a never-ending nightmare.

“Even if I am standing here, I am standing with the love behind me. People are praying there so that’s why I am here”

Gurpreet Singh’s new trial is scheduled to begin on April 29, 2024.

