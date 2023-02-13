Former Madison Township trustee pleads out in corruption case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official who stepped down last week amid public corruption charges pleaded out Monday.

Former Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel was indicted last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.

He pleaded guilty to two of the misdemeanor charges and the rest were dropped in a deal with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

Before permitting the deal to proceed, Prosecutor Mike Gmoser insisted Daniel resign first.

Daniel, 76, appeared in court alongside his attorney and did not speak beyond responding “Yes, Sir,” and “No, Sir,” to questions from Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Stephens.

He could face up to a year in jail and be fined or just get probation when the judge sentences him on March 20.

Daniel could have been put in prison for up to five years if he was convicted on all counts and received maximum sentences.

#BREAKING: Former Madison Twp Trustee Alan Daniel, who stepped down last week, pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor public corruption-related charges.

He was indicted on 7 charges.

Now 5 of those including all of the felonies are dropped in plea deal, per Judge Greg Stephens@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yXV0DNjNCm — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 13, 2023

The judge said he wants a pre-sentencing investigation.

Daniel will be sentenced March 20, could face jail time or just be put on probation@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Vw7KwSl2SX — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 13, 2023

Judge Greg Stephens is firm that he is not promising Daniel anything. He will take it into consideration that Daniel stepped down last week and has no prior criminal record@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/IdIzqhNCK9 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 13, 2023

Daniel was a Madison Township for nearly three decades.

He was elected a Madison Township trustee in 1995 and won his seat every four years since, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. Whoever is appointed by the trustees to take his seat now will have to run on the ballot in November’s election.

Daniel also served on the Butler County Board of Zoning appeals for several years.

His votes on both boards ran afoul of the law starting around December 2016 and lasting until February 2021, according to his indictment.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Ethics Commission began investigating him in the summer of 2021 after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip, court records and the sheriff’s incident report show.

Daniel admitted casting an illegal vote that allowed a Dollar General store to go on land that he held the mortgage to at the time, according to a court document called “State’s Answer to Request for Discovery.”

Daniel’s son, Todd Daniel, also was the property’s owner, and at one point previously, the property was owned by both men, according to county property records.

Ohio law prohibits public officials from taking any official action on matters they and/or their relatives directly benefit from.

“I really shouldn’t vote. I don’t vote on things that get me into trouble... and dumb, dumb me, voted,” Daniel told Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daniel Turner in a June 10, 2021 phone call, according to the “State’s Answer to Request for Discovery.”

Daniel also “self-reported” himself to the Ohio Ethics Commission, it states.

Despite that, Daniel initially pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance. He was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance and that will continue until sentencing.

His attorney unsuccessfully attempted to get some of the charges dropped on a claim the statute of limitation has passed.

Prosecutors countered in their own court filings that elected officials in Ohio can be charged at any time during their tenure and up to two years after they leave office.

Before Daniel was criminally charged, he also abruptly quit the BZA in October 2021.

Residents who were upset about the Dollar General store development complained to county officials and county prosecutors.

They also filed a federal lawsuit to try to reverse the vote. It ultimately failed because the appeal period for the BZA vote passed before they realized what was going on and contacted the county.

They insisted Butler County Commissioners hold a hearing to consider asking for Daniel’s resignation in light of allegations against him.

Nearly a full year later, the Ohio Ethics Commission made the referral for criminal charges against Daniel to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gmoser immediately took it to a grand jury in September 2022 and personally presented it, along with Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker, who handles corruption and scam cases.

All except one of the misdemeanors, for the Dollar General vote, relate to Daniel taking action and/or voting as a township trustee for matters that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family, including raises for his son and signing his timesheet, court records show.

His son is Madison Township’s road superintendent.

Daniel was the second elected official in Butler County indicted on public corruption charges last year.

The county auditor, Roger Reynolds, 53, left office in late December after he was convicted of a felony charge of unlawful interest in a public contract.

Reynolds, the county auditor since 2008, was accused by the state of using his public office for personal gain for himself and his family.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours on Dec. 21 before returning the single guilty verdict and acquitting him on the remaining four charges, including bribery.

Prosecutors are now calling for jail time for Reynolds when he is sentenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Reynolds faces six to 18 months of incarceration and/or probation.

He also could be ordered to pay up to a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.