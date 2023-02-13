Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Goshen school bus driver is under arrest and was fired after police say they found child porn on his computer earlier this month.

James Saylor, 61, of Goshen is held in lieu of a $750,000 bond at the Clermont County Jail on a felony count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, court records show.

Goshen police went to his home on Feb. 1 after receiving information the previous day he was possibly downloading child pornography and he consented to a search of his computers and a cell phone, according to his criminal complaint.

A federal investigator found four images of “pre-pubescent females engaged in a sexual performance” with adult males” on his primary computer, police wrote in the complaint.

Saylor already had his first court appearance last week. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing later this week, at 1 p.m. Thursday, court records show.

If he pays his bond and is released from jail, the judge ordered that he have no contact with minor children.

He has a “minimal” criminal background, other court records show.

It’s not immediately clear how he was hired to drive a school bus with any criminal record.

Petermann Bus company fired him, according to the Goshen school district’s superintendent’s message to the community about this incident.

The company conducts background checks on all of its employees, and the school district plans to follow up with them “about this situation,” according to the message, obtained by FOX19 NOW.

Here it is in its entirety:

Dear Goshen Local Schools Community,

Goshen Local Schools is aware of the recent arrest of a Petermann Bus employee. We have been assured by law enforcement that this did not involve anyone with Goshen Local Schools, particularly our students, nor did any of the alleged crimes occur on school property.

Immediately upon learning of the criminal investigation, we told Petermann that their employee was not to be driving one of our buses, was not to be on our property, and was not to be in contact with our students in any way.

Petermann has informed us that the bus driver has been terminated.

Petermann conducts background checks on all of its employees, and we will be following up with the company about this situation.

When students are on our buses, just as when they are at one of our schools, safety is our top priority.

Given that this is an active criminal investigation and that no Goshen Local Schools employee is involved, I don’t have any additional information. As always, though, feel free to contact me with concerns or questions or contact the Goshen Township Police Department at 513-722-3200.

