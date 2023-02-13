IRS warns of changes, scams to look out for when filing taxes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As taxpayers begin crunching the numbers for the 2022 tax season, several people may notice a shrink in their returns this year.

“This year’s refund may be a little less because a lot of the COVID-era credits and deductions have gone back to normal levels, so you may see a little bit less,” Luis Garcia with the IRS said. “We are looking on average to being about ten percent less this year for a lot of people.”

Garcia says people making less than $73,000 a year can help save some of that money by filing taxes for free through the IRS website.

In addition, people who started a side hustle or freelance gig making $600 or more may also find that they owe taxes this year.

”I personally have seen it with friends and family, where they get a gig job and they are making this great money but they are not paying their taxes or they’re not setting money aside to pay for their taxes,” Garcia explained. “Then at the end of the year, they go to file and they remember filing as an employee where they had money taken out and they’re going to get a refund. Well, this year they owe a big chunk of money because nothing had been taken out.”

To avoid future headaches, Garcia says to start setting money aside. People can even pay their taxes quarterly.

Another problem the IRS has been seeing more of over the years is tax scams.

“I believe last year there were approximately 700 sentencings related to criminal tax fraud in the U.S.,” Special Agent Tony Westendorf said.

The total from those sentencings was about $5.7 billion, according to Westendorf. The scams are the result of people fudging the numbers on their returns to phishing scams and stolen identities.

The best way to protect yourself is by filing early, he said.

“If you can file before the person who is trying to steal your identity files, it will go and the person who tries to steal your identity would not be able to file in your name, so yeah, the sooner you file the better,” Westendorf explained.

The IRS says they will not send out text messages with links for you to click on or make random calls threatening you to pay anything.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.