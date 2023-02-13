Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Jason Aldean announces tour, returns to Cincinnati

Jason Aldean will be making his way to Cincinnati as a part of the Highway Desperado Tour.
Jason Aldean will be making his way to Cincinnati as a part of the Highway Desperado Tour.(PRNewswire)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Country superstar Jason Aldean announced that he will be returning to Cincinnati on his Highway Desperado Tour.

The “She’s Country” singer/songwriter will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 21, as a part of a 41-city headlining tour.

He will be bringing Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

The Academy of Country Music awarded the Grammy-nominated artist “Artist of the Decade” in 2019.

Aldean released his tenth studio album “Macon, Georgia,” in 2021, which has 10 songs with an additional five live tracks.

The presale starts on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Aldean, a VIP gift item, and more.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Country singer Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los...
Northern Kentucky native wins first Grammy award
TT's Take: 'Shrinking' now streaming on Apple TV
TT's Take: 'Shrinking' now streaming on Apple TV
Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, and Chicago are all coming to Cincinnati this summer.
Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, Chicago, among some artists coming to Cincinnati this summer
TT's Take: 'Living' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'Living' now in theaters