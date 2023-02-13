Jason Aldean announces tour, returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Country superstar Jason Aldean announced that he will be returning to Cincinnati on his Highway Desperado Tour.

The “She’s Country” singer/songwriter will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 21, as a part of a 41-city headlining tour.

He will be bringing Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

The Academy of Country Music awarded the Grammy-nominated artist “Artist of the Decade” in 2019.

Aldean released his tenth studio album “Macon, Georgia,” in 2021, which has 10 songs with an additional five live tracks.

The presale starts on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Aldean, a VIP gift item, and more.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

