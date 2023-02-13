Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

19 News received several calls about the lights
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night.

19 News received several calls for the lights.

Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County

A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit up the night sky in Lorain County.

The lights are from the 55 Starlink satellites that were launched Saturday.

19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said the lights should be visible for the next few nights

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

One Bracken County high school player made history with his team after he was diagnosed with a...
Bracken County baseball player makes team history after he’s paralyzed for a month
Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel walks up for his arraignment on Sept. 19, 2022, in Butler...
Butler County elected official who quit amid corruption charges pleads out
James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
WATCH: Former Butler County official likely to plead out in corruption case