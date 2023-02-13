Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night.

55 satellites were launched yesterday! They may be visible the next few nights 💫 pic.twitter.com/oJMMPonWhj — Kelly SNOWbeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) February 13, 2023

19 News received several calls for the lights.

Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County

A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit up the night sky in Lorain County.

The lights are from the 55 Starlink satellites that were launched Saturday.

19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said the lights should be visible for the next few nights

