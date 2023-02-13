Man hit by car on interstate while helping change a tire

Contests
Man hospitalized after changing tire and getting hit by car on highway
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on I-71 north while trying to help someone change their tire, according to Montgomery police.

Aaron Campbell, 31, responded to a roadside assistance call from a woman who needed help with a blown tire near Pfeiffer Road on Sunday, police said.

The woman was parked on the left side of the highway and Campbell parked on the right side of the highway, the woman explained.

After the 31-year-old was done changing the tire, the woman said he did not see any cars coming and ran across the interstate toward his vehicle.

By the time Campbell got near the median, a car struck him.

According to the couple inside the car, it took them a minute to realize they had hit a person. As soon as they did, they stopped and checked on him and called 911, they said.

Campbell was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with what is described as serious injuries.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

