Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges after Brown County inmate dies

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Monday on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Former Brown County inmate, Monte Wisecup, 35, was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly caused the death of a fellow inmate at the time, Joshua Oetzel, the sheriff’s office said.

On Nov. 19, 2022, Brown County corrections officers and patrol deputies responded to a cell after an inmate advised that his cellmate, Oetzel, was suffering a medical emergency.

Deputies say the officers utilized life-saving measures on the victim, and he was later transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital.

Oetzel was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed his cause of death to be a narcotics overdose.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office did not specify what relationship is between Wisecup and the victim.

Wisecup is being indicted on counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the ground of a specified governmental facility, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and involuntary manslaughter.

The 35-year-old suspect will be extradited from Pike County to Brown County.

