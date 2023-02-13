Contests
Man sentenced, pleads guilty to charges in deadly boat crash

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly 2020 boat crash.

Jerome Schrage pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and falsification, according to court records.

Schrage is accused of causing the death of William Harper and Daryl Kilgore by driving a boat recklessly, documents read.

Investigators say a boat and a pontoon boat crashed near the Ripley Boat Club around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020.

The collision sent five people into the water.

Documents state three of the five were rescued and one of the rescued was flown to the hospital for treatment, but Harper and Kilgore disappeared.

Search crews spent several days searching for the two before they found their bodies.

Court documents show Schrage is also accused of lying to investigators about what happened after the crash.

On top of his nine-year prison sentence, Schrage’s driver’s license was suspended for life, and he is not allowed to drive a boat.

