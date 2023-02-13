Contests
Mom of teen killed in hit and run holding event, raising money in his honor

This is the memorial Sheena Lavely made in honor of her son Eli, who was killed in a...
This is the memorial Sheena Lavely made in honor of her son Eli, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in November.
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Every day, Sheena Lavely walks by the memorial she made in her home for her son Eli Jones.

It reminds her that her 15-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run in November when he was walking near his Anderson Township home on Clough Pike.

No one has been arrested in the hit and run but investigators say a piece of the front right wheel well liner left at the scene could have come from a dark-colored Honda Civic.

“That person has to live with the fact that they killed a 15-year-old boy,” Lavely said. “If you’re a human at all...some damage, you know what I mean...mental anguish, they have to deal with that the rest of their lives. Maybe that’ll be justice in itself, I guess.”

Lavely says she’s starting to lose hope someone will be arrested even though she thinks investigators are doing everything they can.

Eli Jones
Eli Jones(Provided)

MORE: 15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says

In memory of Eli’s generosity, Lavely is hosting an 80s-themed prom event in March to raise money for the New Richmond Lion’s Sports Foundation’s outreach program, which helps children and families who are in need. Lavely says all proceeds will go to the program.

“It’ll be a way to keep his memory alive until maybe, someday, we find the person who did this,” she said.

Lavely hopes the prom-themed event will become a tradition. She says misses her son’s jokes and the way he cared for others, so she came up with a fun way to honor him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

