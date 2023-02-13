Ohio residents place bets on Super Bowl for the first time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio residents placed their bets on Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since sports betting went into effect on Jan. 1.

Fans placed their bets on their phones or at places like the Hard Rock Casino downtown or Trillions Bar and Grill in West Chester.

Sports betting in Ohio has been growing since it officially went into effect.

“I see it growing. I see it being a benefit for the community, the customers, and hopefully everybody else that’s involved,” Owner of Trillions Sports Bar and Grill Rick Maloney said.

PlayOhio projects that Ohio sports betting could generate $8 billion in bets in 2023, with annual revenue between $650 million and $850 million.

Ohio has a 10% tax rate. The taxable revenue will go toward several different initiatives like Ohio’s Sports Gaming Revenue Fund. Additionally, the tax revenue will benefit education in the state, as well as youth sports programs.

“This is a great avenue to bring back patronage and to bring back money to our smaller towns,” Mason resident Jen Hake said.

The owners of Trillions sports bar see the results firsthand, and while they’re not quite seeing the number of sports betting they initially were anticipating.. they understand the growing pains that come with pioneering a new industry in Ohio.

“It actually makes us want to continue that and continue to bring new things and inventive things. Things that will make it more appealing to come here,” Co-owner of Trillions Sports Bar and Grill Erica Maloney said.

PlayOhio estimates $82.6 Million in Super Bowl sports betting.

“It’s a big deal. I believe that if it continues like it is, it’s going to be huge. Eventually,” Rick said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.