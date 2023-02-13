Philadelphia Eagles fans watch the Super Bowl at Bellevue bar

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A sea of green filled up a Northern Kentucky bar Sunday evening as Philadelphia Eagles fans got excited to watch their team play in the Super Bowl.

Danyelle’s Tavern in Bellevue is a special melting pot meant to bring the Eagles community together within the Tri-State.

“I’m loving it,” Eagles fan Jeffrey Andrews said. “We’re going to win the Super Bowl. Forget about Kansas City. We out here in Kentucky.”

The owner Keith Gwynn tells FOX19 that being able to have such a huge crowd of Eagles fans cheering on the birds is a dream come true.

“It’s not just Philly sports - Keith and Allison and everyone here, they just make it a family environment,” Eagles fan PJ Smith said. “You get to come on Week One and then to see it all the way through the season, we just feel robbed. It should be Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl, you know?”

Danyelle’s Tavern opened up three-and-a-half years ago and was named after a friend of Gwynn’s who passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm at 31 years old.

“We both had a dream of owning a bar,” Gwynn said. “When she passed away, we just said ‘life is too short,’ we need to open a bar and name it after her.”

Seeing the success of it, especially on Super Bowl Sunday has left Gwynn feeling elated.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” he said. “It’s been a dream to own my own bar and to have it here in Bellevue. It has the loyalty of Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love. Bellevue has hints of that and it’s great to be here and it’s beautiful to look in there and see all the green.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.