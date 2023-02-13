Contests
Rain possible on Valentine’s Day; storms Thursday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a pleasant day with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 under sunny skies. Tonight will be dry. Low 30.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with the chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be very warm with highs in the 70s and winds gusting over 30mph. This is all ahead of a strong cold front which will usher in the chance for severe thunderstorms and a big drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

Thursday there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning in the early morning hours. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Some storms could be strong to even severe. Winds will be the main issue but we will monitor for the chance of other modes of severe weather. Rainfall totals look to be around one inch in spots with winds gusting over 40mph at times.

Friday will be cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some of the rain may change to a light wintry mix Friday morning. The weekend will be cooler but dry with warmer weather each day. Rain chances return Monday.

