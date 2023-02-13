Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say

GROSEBECK, Ohio (WXIX) -Colerain Township police are investigating a theft after several cars were stolen from a dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Love says five cars were stolen from the Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, located at 8536 Colerain Ave.,

Some of the dealership’s windows were broken into, Love said.

It is unclear what cars were stolen.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.