Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say

Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROSEBECK, Ohio (WXIX) -Colerain Township police are investigating a theft after several cars were stolen from a dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Love says five cars were stolen from the Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, located at 8536 Colerain Ave.,

Some of the dealership’s windows were broken into, Love said.

It is unclear what cars were stolen.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

Former Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel (right) pleads guilty to two misdemeanor public...
Former Madison Township trustee pleads out in corruption case
Bracken County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a 74-year-old man Monday.
Bracken County Sheriff issues Golden Alert for 74-year-old man
One Bracken County high school player made history with his team after he was diagnosed with a...
Bracken County baseball player makes team history after he’s paralyzed for a month
James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs