Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man in car with child inside

Lorenzo Cobb, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Ashton Penn on Oct. 17, 2022.
Lorenzo Cobb, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Ashton Penn on Oct. 17, 2022.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a West Price Hill man back in October, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lorenzo Cobb is accused of shooting 33-year-old Ashton Penn outside his apartment complex on Sunset Avenue on Oct. 17, 2022, at 11:15 a.m., the Cincinnati Homicide Unit confirmed.

Responding officers say they found Penn dead at the scene with a child inside his car.

According to FOX19′s previous story, the child was uninjured and is being cared for by family members.

The Cincinnati Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad worked together to arrest Cobb over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
One resident says the stairs at the West Price Hill apartment complex have been an issue for...
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Showers Tuesday, storms Thursday
Bracken County Sheriff's Office canceled a Golden Alert issued for a 74-year-old man Monday.
Golden Alert canceled for 74-year-old Bracken County man
Cincinnati police arrested Lucion Vaughn Jr., 21, in connection with a fatal English Woods...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal English Woods shooting
James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs