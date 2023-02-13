Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man in car with child inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a West Price Hill man back in October, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lorenzo Cobb is accused of shooting 33-year-old Ashton Penn outside his apartment complex on Sunset Avenue on Oct. 17, 2022, at 11:15 a.m., the Cincinnati Homicide Unit confirmed.

Responding officers say they found Penn dead at the scene with a child inside his car.

According to FOX19′s previous story, the child was uninjured and is being cared for by family members.

The Cincinnati Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad worked together to arrest Cobb over the weekend.

