Suspect arrested in connection with fatal English Woods shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested a suspect in connection with an English Woods shooting that left one person killed, officers said.

Police say they arrested Lucion Vaughn Jr., 21, Friday for the murder of 28-year-old Caleb Simpson.

Simpson was shot on Jan. 28 in the 1600 block of Pulte Street, officers said.

Police say they arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m. and found Simpson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Simpson was then pronounced dead, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.