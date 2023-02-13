Contests
We could see record highs this week

Monday Forecast Update
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are below freezing across the Tri-State to start your Monda morning, but we will get a taste of spring this week and could even see record highs, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Monday will have filtered sunshine, but expect the clouds to move out later in the day.

Afternoon highs will rise to the low and 50s.

Monday is the last “quiet” day of the week.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Rain chances will return in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers will end before dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm day under a mix of sun and clouds as a strong warm front passes through the Tri-state.

This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for parts of the region.

The surge of warm air will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, and some of those storms could be strong.

Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be another windy day.

Because of the impacts of the storms, winds and threat of downpours, it’ll be disruptive both Thursday morning and Thursday evening, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The rain and storms will be part of a low-pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air to take over.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s and windy.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air will quickly return next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long-range forecast for the Tri-State will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

