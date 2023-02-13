Contests
Wyoming student collecting donations to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wyoming High School student is doing anything he can to help the victims in Turkey and Syria after a devasting earthquake killed more than 36,000 people.

Kaan Ladd, an 11th grader at Wyoming, says he felt a calling to help the victims, given his personal connection to Turkey.

“I’m half Turkish, so part of me has grown up in Turkey,” explains Ladd. “I’ve lived there before. I go there all the time. I have family there, and I just want to help those people out because they’ve always been welcoming to me anytime I’ve gone there.”

Ladd has been collecting sanitary items, baby diapers and anything else that can help.

Todd Siler advises Project Lead at Wyoming, which helps students coordinate service projects like Ladd’s.

Siler says Ladd approached him with the idea of collecting donations for the earthquake victims.

“As a school, we can help students develop skills, empathy, and recognize that they are part of a greater community than just a building of 600 classmates,” explains Siler.

If you would like to donate to Ladd’s project helping the earthquake victims, you can drop items at Wyoming High School’s main entrance until Feb. 24.

